4038 Grant St Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

COMING SOON - UPDATE: Open House Showing on Saturday, May 11th from 10:30A-12:00P - please stop by to tour! Rare & charming single-family home located in NE DC! Home features 2 bdrm/1 bath, separate large dining room, bonus sun room, HUGE deck and front porch, washer and dryer in unit, and lots of storage space in the basement (unfinished). The top level is around 850 sq ft of living space and there is an additional 500 unfinished sq ft in the basement that can be used for storage. This home is located half a block from the Minnesota Ave Metro (Orange line), in the "Upper Central NE" or "Mahaning Heights" neighborhood of DC (near Deanwood). It is on a wonderful, quite and friendly block - most of the neighbors have called this area home their entire lives and are full of knowledge, history and a helping hand if needed. Enjoy city living with a true community and neighborhood feel! It's also a quick uber ride to hot spots like H St Corridor, Cap Hill/Eastern Market & Navy Yard, and very accessible to the beltway! Truly a very convenient location to enjoy all that the DMV has to offer! Updates are currently being done to the kitchen, sun room, painting, etc - pictures coming soon. Available June 1st!