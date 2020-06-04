All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

4016 Georgia Avenue Northwest · (202) 386-6330
Location

4016 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
Sun-drenched, newly built boutique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Petworth. Walking distance to Petworth subway, retail, shops, bars and other culture. This beautifully appointed, large home lives like a duplex. Enjoy new hardwood floors, top of the line appliances and designer bathroom's with herringbone tile. The master bedroom can fit a kingsize bed, while the second bedroom makes the perfect home office if needed. Ceiling to floor windows complete this metropolitan oasis with spectacular views of Georgia ave and beyond. Love where you live and be steps away from convenient retail, shopping and everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW has accessible units.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
