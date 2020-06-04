4016 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Sun-drenched, newly built boutique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the heart of Petworth. Walking distance to Petworth subway, retail, shops, bars and other culture. This beautifully appointed, large home lives like a duplex. Enjoy new hardwood floors, top of the line appliances and designer bathroom's with herringbone tile. The master bedroom can fit a kingsize bed, while the second bedroom makes the perfect home office if needed. Ceiling to floor windows complete this metropolitan oasis with spectacular views of Georgia ave and beyond. Love where you live and be steps away from convenient retail, shopping and everything you need!