Last updated April 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

401 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

401 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
doorman
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,890* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (ID #WDC40)

Key features

-Designer and custom made furniture
-Full kitchen equipment
-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker
-In-unit washer & dryer

Support & Services

-Access to our mobile app
-Maintenance
-Cleaning and laundry on demand
-Bills Handling

Building

-Rooftop Swimming Pool
-Fitness Center
-Doorman
-Rooftop Grilling Area
-Lounge
-Business Center

Location & POI Distance

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have any available units?
401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have?
Some of 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw currently offering any rent specials?
401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw pet-friendly?
No, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw offer parking?
No, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not offer parking.
Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have a pool?
Yes, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw has a pool.
Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have accessible units?
No, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
