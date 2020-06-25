401 Massachusetts Avenue Nw

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,890* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (ID #WDC40)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

-In-unit washer & dryer



Support & Services



-Access to our mobile app

-Maintenance

-Cleaning and laundry on demand

-Bills Handling



Building



-Rooftop Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Doorman

-Rooftop Grilling Area

-Lounge

-Business Center



Location & POI Distance



This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.



