401 13th Street NE - 106
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:24 AM

401 13th Street NE - 106

401 13th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

401 13th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great building in a great location! This beautiful, spacious and updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo has everything that you need: hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, walking closet and in-unit washer and dryer, patio, extra storage space in the garage. Massive rooftop deck with stunning views of Capitol Hill. Rent includes internet & water/sewer. Pets are on case by case basis.

Just a few blocks away from H St. corridor, Lincoln Park and a close proximity to Union Station, Eastern Market and Stadium Armory. This home is a must see!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have any available units?
401 13th Street NE - 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have?
Some of 401 13th Street NE - 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 13th Street NE - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
401 13th Street NE - 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 13th Street NE - 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 13th Street NE - 106 is pet friendly.
Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 401 13th Street NE - 106 offers parking.
Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 13th Street NE - 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have a pool?
No, 401 13th Street NE - 106 does not have a pool.
Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have accessible units?
No, 401 13th Street NE - 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 13th Street NE - 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 13th Street NE - 106 has units with dishwashers.
