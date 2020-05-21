401 13th Street NE - 106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Great building in a great location! This beautiful, spacious and updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo has everything that you need: hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, walking closet and in-unit washer and dryer, patio, extra storage space in the garage. Massive rooftop deck with stunning views of Capitol Hill. Rent includes internet & water/sewer. Pets are on case by case basis.



Just a few blocks away from H St. corridor, Lincoln Park and a close proximity to Union Station, Eastern Market and Stadium Armory. This home is a must see!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.