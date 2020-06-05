All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5

3960 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3960 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Two Bedroom Condo by Fairfax Village - This cozy two-bedroom condo is conveniently located in the Hillcrest neighborhood near the Fairfax village community. The finishes in this unit include a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, recessed lighting and wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.

This property has easy access to major bus lines on Pennsylvania and Southern Ave. Within a few block of this property is Francis Gregory library, Planet Fitness, Fort Dupont Park in addition shopping and dining options.

This property is renting for $1,450. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.

To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.
(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com

Professionally Managed By
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
www.klproperties.com

(RLNE4894548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have any available units?
3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have?
Some of 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 is pet friendly.
Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 offer parking?
No, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 does not offer parking.
Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have a pool?
No, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have accessible units?
No, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University