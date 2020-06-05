3960 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Unit# T-5

Amenities
Remodeled Two Bedroom Condo by Fairfax Village - This cozy two-bedroom condo is conveniently located in the Hillcrest neighborhood near the Fairfax village community. The finishes in this unit include a modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, recessed lighting and wall to wall carpet in bedrooms.
This property has easy access to major bus lines on Pennsylvania and Southern Ave. Within a few block of this property is Francis Gregory library, Planet Fitness, Fort Dupont Park in addition shopping and dining options.
This property is renting for $1,450. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
To schedule a walk through contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.
(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.com
