3941 Langley Ct NW E581

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3941 Langley Court NW - Property Id: 150633



Contemporary, 1100 square foot, 2-level condominium with one bedroom on the main level and a huge loft space upstairs on the top floor is available for rent.

The loft has the size and the layout to serve both as a second bedroom and/or as an office. The cathedral ceilings with skylights flood the living room and dinette with light. The kitchen has been updated, featuring granite counter tops. The unit has its own washer and dryer, and an incredible amount of storage space.



The rent includes a designated parking spot, but does not include electricity or cooking gas.

The apartment is in a lovely garden community with outdoor pool and picnic areas with grills. Public tennis courts, dog park, playground, and gardens are right across the street. Restaurants are only a short walking distance away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150633p

(RLNE5115877)