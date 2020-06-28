All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3941 Langley Ct NW E581.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3941 Langley Ct NW E581
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3941 Langley Ct NW E581

3941 Langley Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3941 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3941 Langley Court NW - Property Id: 150633

Contemporary, 1100 square foot, 2-level condominium with one bedroom on the main level and a huge loft space upstairs on the top floor is available for rent.
The loft has the size and the layout to serve both as a second bedroom and/or as an office. The cathedral ceilings with skylights flood the living room and dinette with light. The kitchen has been updated, featuring granite counter tops. The unit has its own washer and dryer, and an incredible amount of storage space.

The rent includes a designated parking spot, but does not include electricity or cooking gas.
The apartment is in a lovely garden community with outdoor pool and picnic areas with grills. Public tennis courts, dog park, playground, and gardens are right across the street. Restaurants are only a short walking distance away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150633p
Property Id 150633

(RLNE5115877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have any available units?
3941 Langley Ct NW E581 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have?
Some of 3941 Langley Ct NW E581's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Langley Ct NW E581 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 offers parking.
Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have a pool?
Yes, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 has a pool.
Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have accessible units?
No, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3941 Langley Ct NW E581 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University