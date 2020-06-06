All apartments in Washington
3940 LANGLEY COURT NW
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

3940 LANGLEY COURT NW

3940 Langley Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3940 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
If you like stepping back in time, living in an apartment tucked away from street traffic and enjoying the tranquil views of Glover Archbold Park, this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is a real gem! It also has loads of windows and closets including a secured private storage room, ideal for sporting equipment and large boxes. Brand new energy efficient HVAC and water heater.This pet friendly apartment, which is on the second floor of a secured building, faces East and South and is flooded with natural light. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer and central forced air. The Association offers relaxing gardens, numerous barbecue grills/picnic areas, playgrounds and a summer swimming pool. McLean Gardens Condominium, which is part of Cleveland Park, presents lovely townhouses of six unique apartments in each building in a prime location in the Embassy District, by Cathedral Heights and Georgetown with plenty of great shops and restaurants just a few blocks away. The area has a community garden, 3 tennis courts, a dog park and a children~s playground. Bus lines include 30, 31, 33, 37, H3, H4, D32, 96, N2, N4. You can also access the red line Metro at Cleveland Park or Tenleytown stations. Pets allowed (1 dog and 1 cat, or 2 cats, in compliance with the Association~s rules). Ample on-street-parking. Off-street parking also available for a separate charge.Please contact Therese Fergo, Keller Williams Capital Properties, at 202-669-9414 for questions and viewing. GCAAR standard application form recommended.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have any available units?
3940 LANGLEY COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have?
Some of 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3940 LANGLEY COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW is pet friendly.
Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW offers parking.
Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW has a pool.
Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 LANGLEY COURT NW has units with dishwashers.
