3940 LANGLEY COURT NW

If you like stepping back in time, living in an apartment tucked away from street traffic and enjoying the tranquil views of Glover Archbold Park, this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is a real gem! It also has loads of windows and closets including a secured private storage room, ideal for sporting equipment and large boxes. Brand new energy efficient HVAC and water heater.This pet friendly apartment, which is on the second floor of a secured building, faces East and South and is flooded with natural light. It comes with in-unit washer and dryer and central forced air. The Association offers relaxing gardens, numerous barbecue grills/picnic areas, playgrounds and a summer swimming pool. McLean Gardens Condominium, which is part of Cleveland Park, presents lovely townhouses of six unique apartments in each building in a prime location in the Embassy District, by Cathedral Heights and Georgetown with plenty of great shops and restaurants just a few blocks away. The area has a community garden, 3 tennis courts, a dog park and a children~s playground. Bus lines include 30, 31, 33, 37, H3, H4, D32, 96, N2, N4. You can also access the red line Metro at Cleveland Park or Tenleytown stations. Pets allowed (1 dog and 1 cat, or 2 cats, in compliance with the Association~s rules). Ample on-street-parking. Off-street parking also available for a separate charge.Please contact Therese Fergo, Keller Williams Capital Properties, at 202-669-9414 for questions and viewing. GCAAR standard application form recommended.