3924 7th Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Newly renovated, one bedroom apartment for rent at 3924 7th St. NE Washington, DC 20017.

Ground floor unit includes all new bathroom and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances are brand new. Massive shower stall with 2 shower heads, one is overhead. New shower tiles. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. Back porch storage room, not a second bedroom. Enjoy easy access to Brookland/CUA Metro rail station just 6 blocks away. Turkey Thickett Aquatic Center (indoor pool) just two blocks away.



Lease is for one year. Rent is $1,500.00. Security Deposit is also $1,500.00. The resident must pay for gas and electricity, separate from the rent. No pets please. Prospective applicants must view the unit before applications will be provided. No site unseen rentals. For more information or to set up a viewing please call Home Realty 202 547-7895.



Home Realty, Inc.

1111 10th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

202 547-7895



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.