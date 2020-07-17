All apartments in Washington
3924 7th Street Northeast
3924 7th Street Northeast

3924 7th Street Northeast · (202) 883-8897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3924 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Newly renovated, one bedroom apartment for rent at 3924 7th St. NE Washington, DC 20017.
Ground floor unit includes all new bathroom and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances are brand new. Massive shower stall with 2 shower heads, one is overhead. New shower tiles. Newly refinished hardwood flooring. Back porch storage room, not a second bedroom. Enjoy easy access to Brookland/CUA Metro rail station just 6 blocks away. Turkey Thickett Aquatic Center (indoor pool) just two blocks away.

Lease is for one year. Rent is $1,500.00. Security Deposit is also $1,500.00. The resident must pay for gas and electricity, separate from the rent. No pets please. Prospective applicants must view the unit before applications will be provided. No site unseen rentals. For more information or to set up a viewing please call Home Realty 202 547-7895.

Home Realty, Inc.
1111 10th St. SE
Washington, DC 20003
202 547-7895

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 7th Street Northeast have any available units?
3924 7th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 7th Street Northeast have?
Some of 3924 7th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 7th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3924 7th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 7th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3924 7th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3924 7th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 3924 7th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3924 7th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 7th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 7th Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3924 7th Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 3924 7th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3924 7th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 7th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 7th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
