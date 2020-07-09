All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6

3919 Fulton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3919 Fulton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 Available 06/25/20 Ultimate DC Penthouse! Private Roofdeck and Parking! - This two-level, 2bd/2bath unit spans over 1,800 sq.ft. of living space. Gracious 10-foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows elevate this already luxurious space, allowing you to enjoy tons of flexible living space on each floor. The main floor has an open living and dining area and features a gourmet quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Custom light fixtures add a modern touch, and the island creates breakfast bar seating for even more entertainment options when friends are over. This kitchen is a food lover's dream!

On the upper floor, there are two generous bedrooms and two bathrooms. One features a glass-enclosed shower and the other, double sinks and a soaking tub. A washer and dryer are also found on this floor. To complete the upstairs suite, there is a rec room with a wine bar that opens up onto an expansive private deck. A pad this fantastic is hard to come by!

Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, idyllic area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at your doorstep. For food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore, with great local favorites like Arcuri, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to offer. With various bus routes up or down Wisconsin and plentiful bike sharing stations, it's easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Electricity and gas are the responsibility of the tenant as is the building's $100 move-in fee. Pets are welcome! One parking space is included in the monthly rent! To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4510736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have any available units?
3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have?
Some of 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University