Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden parking bbq/grill

3919 Fulton St NW Unit 6 Available 06/25/20 Ultimate DC Penthouse! Private Roofdeck and Parking! - This two-level, 2bd/2bath unit spans over 1,800 sq.ft. of living space. Gracious 10-foot ceilings and floor to ceiling windows elevate this already luxurious space, allowing you to enjoy tons of flexible living space on each floor. The main floor has an open living and dining area and features a gourmet quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Custom light fixtures add a modern touch, and the island creates breakfast bar seating for even more entertainment options when friends are over. This kitchen is a food lover's dream!



On the upper floor, there are two generous bedrooms and two bathrooms. One features a glass-enclosed shower and the other, double sinks and a soaking tub. A washer and dryer are also found on this floor. To complete the upstairs suite, there is a rec room with a wine bar that opens up onto an expansive private deck. A pad this fantastic is hard to come by!



Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, idyllic area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at your doorstep. For food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore, with great local favorites like Arcuri, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to offer. With various bus routes up or down Wisconsin and plentiful bike sharing stations, it's easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Electricity and gas are the responsibility of the tenant as is the building's $100 move-in fee. Pets are welcome! One parking space is included in the monthly rent! To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



