Washington, DC
3829 Garfield St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 Garfield St NW

3829 Garfield Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Garfield Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Glover Park Rowhome - Gourmet Kitchen, Private Backyard, Amazing Location! - This 2,700 sq/ft rowhouse gives you the best of both worlds as historic and charming architectural elements blend seamlessly with all the best modern updates. Approach through the lovely front yard, and step up onto the large porch accented by sturdy and handsome brick arches.

The home's first-floor features include fine hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, fireplace, and plenty of built-in shelving. A large wall-mounted mirror complimented by a mid-century modern style pendant lamp centers the dining room, while the kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, premium hardwood cabinetry with custom ceramic knobs, sleek beveled white tile backsplash, under-cab accent lighting, breakfast bar, double-wide sink with gooseneck faucet, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, 5-burner gas range, and a double-door refrigerator. Rounding out the first floor you'll find a carpeted rear sunroom with conveniently located full-bath as well as a rear mudroom leading out to the property's private fenced-in backyard with deck.

Upstairs you'll find a front-facing master bedroom suite with 4 windows, two large closets, and a wonderfully updated full-bath with large mirrored medicine cabinet. Centering the second floor you have another, equally lovely, full bath as well as a second large bedroom with built-in shelving and walk-in closet. The second floor then rounded out by a large two-room rear suite with large closet and still more built-ins. Finished basement sports cozy carpeting, recessed lighting, additional fridge, full bath, laundry room with high-end washer & dryer, as well as an additional rear exit.

Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and a Whole Foods. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the great local schools, playgrounds, and bike sharing stations, make it easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4453288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Garfield St NW have any available units?
3829 Garfield St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Garfield St NW have?
Some of 3829 Garfield St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Garfield St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Garfield St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Garfield St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Garfield St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Garfield St NW offer parking?
No, 3829 Garfield St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Garfield St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 Garfield St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Garfield St NW have a pool?
No, 3829 Garfield St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Garfield St NW have accessible units?
No, 3829 Garfield St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Garfield St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Garfield St NW has units with dishwashers.
