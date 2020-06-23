3829 Garfield St NW

Amenities

Gorgeous Glover Park Rowhome - Gourmet Kitchen, Private Backyard, Amazing Location! - This 2,700 sq/ft rowhouse gives you the best of both worlds as historic and charming architectural elements blend seamlessly with all the best modern updates. Approach through the lovely front yard, and step up onto the large porch accented by sturdy and handsome brick arches.



The home's first-floor features include fine hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, fireplace, and plenty of built-in shelving. A large wall-mounted mirror complimented by a mid-century modern style pendant lamp centers the dining room, while the kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, premium hardwood cabinetry with custom ceramic knobs, sleek beveled white tile backsplash, under-cab accent lighting, breakfast bar, double-wide sink with gooseneck faucet, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, 5-burner gas range, and a double-door refrigerator. Rounding out the first floor you'll find a carpeted rear sunroom with conveniently located full-bath as well as a rear mudroom leading out to the property's private fenced-in backyard with deck.



Upstairs you'll find a front-facing master bedroom suite with 4 windows, two large closets, and a wonderfully updated full-bath with large mirrored medicine cabinet. Centering the second floor you have another, equally lovely, full bath as well as a second large bedroom with built-in shelving and walk-in closet. The second floor then rounded out by a large two-room rear suite with large closet and still more built-ins. Finished basement sports cozy carpeting, recessed lighting, additional fridge, full bath, laundry room with high-end washer & dryer, as well as an additional rear exit.



Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and a Whole Foods. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the great local schools, playgrounds, and bike sharing stations, make it easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



