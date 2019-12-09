Amenities

3742 Jocelyn St NW Available 06/14/19 Charming Chevy Chase Home with Parking - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is conveniently located and the essence of coziness and charm. Set back from the road on a quaint street this unit has everything you need! Step inside to find a spacious open floor plan complete with brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Walking through the light-filled living area to an updated kitchen featuring large balcony doors and stone countertops that double as a breakfast bar. Next to the kitchen is the convenient half bathroom. Heading upstairs you'll find two lovely bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. Don't miss the balcony, perfect for a small seating area, off the kitchen. One off-street parking space and in-unit washer and dryer round out this lovely property.



Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood with nearby urban conveniences! Down the street, you can grab pizzas at Comet Ping Pong, relax with a coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre. Easy access to Friendship Heights. Bus lines make getting downtown a breeze when you prefer to leave the car at home.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4946190)