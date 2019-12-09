All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

3742 Jocelyn St NW

3742 Jocelyn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Jocelyn Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3742 Jocelyn St NW Available 06/14/19 Charming Chevy Chase Home with Parking - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is conveniently located and the essence of coziness and charm. Set back from the road on a quaint street this unit has everything you need! Step inside to find a spacious open floor plan complete with brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Walking through the light-filled living area to an updated kitchen featuring large balcony doors and stone countertops that double as a breakfast bar. Next to the kitchen is the convenient half bathroom. Heading upstairs you'll find two lovely bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. Don't miss the balcony, perfect for a small seating area, off the kitchen. One off-street parking space and in-unit washer and dryer round out this lovely property.

Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood with nearby urban conveniences! Down the street, you can grab pizzas at Comet Ping Pong, relax with a coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre. Easy access to Friendship Heights. Bus lines make getting downtown a breeze when you prefer to leave the car at home.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4946190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have any available units?
3742 Jocelyn St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have?
Some of 3742 Jocelyn St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Jocelyn St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Jocelyn St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Jocelyn St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Jocelyn St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Jocelyn St NW offers parking.
Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3742 Jocelyn St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have a pool?
No, 3742 Jocelyn St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have accessible units?
No, 3742 Jocelyn St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Jocelyn St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Jocelyn St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
