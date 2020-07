Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome with deck and garage parking. Ample street parking and just minutes away from H street corridor, the Nationals Stadium, The Wharf, shopping, and more! Walking distance to the Metro and steps away from the bus stop. Available in December. Please note: Pets are case by case, and smoking is prohibited. Some furnishings may possibly stay with the home if requested. $55 application fee will apply.