Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:36 PM

3725 12TH STREET NE

3725 12th Street Northeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Location location location! Would you like to be in walking distance of the Brookland metro and Catholic University? A ton of new pubs, restaurants (Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Brookland's Finest, Starbucks/coffeehouses, "Yes", organic market, etc.) - even a shoemaker and farmers market). Be in the middle of everything the highly sought after Monroe Street Market corridor has to offer (nail salons, CVS pharmacy, dentists, etc). This gem won't last long! Freshly painted, new bathroom and kitchen fixtures, lots of closet space, and quiet neighborhood in a secured building. Landlord pays water and gas; Tenant pays $45 application fee, electricity, cable, and renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have any available units?
3725 12TH STREET NE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3725 12TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3725 12TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 12TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 12TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 12TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
