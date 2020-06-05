3725 12TH STREET NE

Amenities

ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

Location location location! Would you like to be in walking distance of the Brookland metro and Catholic University? A ton of new pubs, restaurants (Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Brookland's Finest, Starbucks/coffeehouses, "Yes", organic market, etc.) - even a shoemaker and farmers market). Be in the middle of everything the highly sought after Monroe Street Market corridor has to offer (nail salons, CVS pharmacy, dentists, etc). This gem won't last long! Freshly painted, new bathroom and kitchen fixtures, lots of closet space, and quiet neighborhood in a secured building. Landlord pays water and gas; Tenant pays $45 application fee, electricity, cable, and renter's insurance.