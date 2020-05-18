3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this well maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse on the border of MD & DC! The home features an open living room/dining room concept with recessed lighting and glistening hardwood floors. The lower level includes a spacious basement with new carpet, wood burning fireplace, laundry room, and full bath. An enclosed additional storage space is perfect for storing outdoor equipment or spare boxes. The light filled upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Two of the three bedrooms includes Elfa Shelving that can easily be removed if not needed. Outside, you'll find plenty of street parking and the house includes a parking space out back and electric car charging outlet!