Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW

3707 Huntington Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Huntington Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this well maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse on the border of MD & DC! The home features an open living room/dining room concept with recessed lighting and glistening hardwood floors. The lower level includes a spacious basement with new carpet, wood burning fireplace, laundry room, and full bath. An enclosed additional storage space is perfect for storing outdoor equipment or spare boxes. The light filled upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. Two of the three bedrooms includes Elfa Shelving that can easily be removed if not needed. Outside, you'll find plenty of street parking and the house includes a parking space out back and electric car charging outlet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have any available units?
3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have?
Some of 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 HUNTINGTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

