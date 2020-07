Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Gracious Newly Constructed Masterpiece. No expense was spared on this ground up 2018 home. 6 Bedrooms, 6 Baths, Chefs kitchen with professional appliances, Miehle coffee center, warming and steam drawers. Sundrenched home with 10 ft ceilings, a lower level au pair possibility as well as a 4th floor aupair , or nanny suite. The home flows beautifully and offers luxury in a very convenient location.Off street parking, a manicured yard and a home with every conceivable luxury.