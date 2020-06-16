Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3700 S Street NW Available 08/01/20 Charming and Spacious 4 BD 3 BA on Large Corner Lot near Georgetown in NW DC!! - Welcome home to your charming and spacious 4 BD 3 BA house on a large corner lot in NW DC. Equidistant from Georgetown, Glover Park and Embassy Row you are situated in a perfect, prime location, close to bustling street life, yet also tucked away in a gorgeous residential neighborhood.



Open your front door and first notice the hardwood floors and extensive space with multiple rooms . Directly in front is your renovated galley kitchen and separate dining area. To the left is a substantial den with fireplace, and to the right, an even more spacious living / sun-room with a skylight. Past the kitchen are the stairs to your fully finished basement with 2 more rooms including a large bedroom with its' own exit and full bath. There is a also a separate area for the washer and dryer.



Back up the stairs continue to your sunlit second level of the house where there are 3 more bedrooms, one a master bedroom with en suite bath. There is also an extra full bathroom in the upstairs hallway.



The house boasts expansive closet space, and there is also a 2-car garage with a driveway. With all the house has to offer it is also within walking distance to restaurants, shops and Georgetown University Hospital. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.



Lease Terms

*$50 Application Fee Required

*1 Month's Security Deposit Required

*Cats and dogs are accepted.

*Tenants are responsible for electric and gas



***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, avoiding touching surfaces and maintaining 6 ft of distance. Thank you for your understanding.



To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "3700 S St NW" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE4896703)