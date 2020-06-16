All apartments in Washington
3700 S Street NW

3700 S Street Northwest · (301) 656-8765 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 S Street NW · Avail. Aug 1

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3700 S Street NW Available 08/01/20 Charming and Spacious 4 BD 3 BA on Large Corner Lot near Georgetown in NW DC!! - Welcome home to your charming and spacious 4 BD 3 BA house on a large corner lot in NW DC. Equidistant from Georgetown, Glover Park and Embassy Row you are situated in a perfect, prime location, close to bustling street life, yet also tucked away in a gorgeous residential neighborhood.

Open your front door and first notice the hardwood floors and extensive space with multiple rooms . Directly in front is your renovated galley kitchen and separate dining area. To the left is a substantial den with fireplace, and to the right, an even more spacious living / sun-room with a skylight. Past the kitchen are the stairs to your fully finished basement with 2 more rooms including a large bedroom with its' own exit and full bath. There is a also a separate area for the washer and dryer.

Back up the stairs continue to your sunlit second level of the house where there are 3 more bedrooms, one a master bedroom with en suite bath. There is also an extra full bathroom in the upstairs hallway.

The house boasts expansive closet space, and there is also a 2-car garage with a driveway. With all the house has to offer it is also within walking distance to restaurants, shops and Georgetown University Hospital. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.

Lease Terms
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Month's Security Deposit Required
*Cats and dogs are accepted.
*Tenants are responsible for electric and gas

***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, avoiding touching surfaces and maintaining 6 ft of distance. Thank you for your understanding.

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Available Properties" section, click "3700 S St NW" for the listed property, and then click the "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4896703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 S Street NW have any available units?
3700 S Street NW has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 S Street NW have?
Some of 3700 S Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 S Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3700 S Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 S Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 S Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 3700 S Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 3700 S Street NW does offer parking.
Does 3700 S Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 S Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 S Street NW have a pool?
No, 3700 S Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3700 S Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3700 S Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 S Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 S Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
