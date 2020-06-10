All apartments in Washington
3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404

3618 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 Available 11/08/19 Cozy Cleveland Park Condo! - Located just a hop and a skip to the Cleveland Park Metro, this bright one bedroom apartment is conveniently located for commuting to either Downtown or Bethesda. The open living space includes a kitchen with a granite breakfast bar and updated appliances. The bedroom features a wall of south-facing windows and ample closet space. Shared laundry is available in the building.

Cleveland Park offers a bevy of dining and shopping options. Vace is the citys place to go for Italian specialties and Yes! Organic has every healthy option you could need. Giant is a short trip away near Van Ness. A short trip down Connecticut Ave. offers another restaurant/nightlife scene in Woodley Park. In addition to the Metro, there are plentiful buses running along Connecticut Ave. Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're more outdoorsy, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Cats are welcome! One dog may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. An 18-month lease is preferred but not required.

(RLNE4381189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have any available units?
3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 offer parking?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
