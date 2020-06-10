Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3618 Connecticut Avenue NW Unit 404 Available 11/08/19 Cozy Cleveland Park Condo! - Located just a hop and a skip to the Cleveland Park Metro, this bright one bedroom apartment is conveniently located for commuting to either Downtown or Bethesda. The open living space includes a kitchen with a granite breakfast bar and updated appliances. The bedroom features a wall of south-facing windows and ample closet space. Shared laundry is available in the building.



Cleveland Park offers a bevy of dining and shopping options. Vace is the citys place to go for Italian specialties and Yes! Organic has every healthy option you could need. Giant is a short trip away near Van Ness. A short trip down Connecticut Ave. offers another restaurant/nightlife scene in Woodley Park. In addition to the Metro, there are plentiful buses running along Connecticut Ave. Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're more outdoorsy, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Cats are welcome! One dog may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. An 18-month lease is preferred but not required.



(RLNE4381189)