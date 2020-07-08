3617 JAMISON STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this amazing end unit townhouse in the heart of all Washington DC has to offer! Fully available for rent as partially furnished or unfurnished. Shows like a model! Main entry features foyer, den / family room, rear loading 2 car garage. Upper level is open concept with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, huge center island with pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry and gas stove. Upper level to the bedrooms feature a huge master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with ample space and lots of natural light. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The top floor features a loft, full bathroom and rooftop deck - great for entertaining! Recess lighting throughout. Easy access to Route 295, Route 50, Route 495, downtown DC, Maryland and Virginia. Dakota Crossing Shopping center features Costco, Lowes, Starbucks and many more! This one has it all! Owner will consider partially furnished at $3950 or unfurnished at $3700. Application fee is $50 per adult. No pets. No smoking. Credit score min 700, excellent landlord history with no prior evictions. Virtual tour available: https://houselens-enterprise-editors-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/enterpriseuploads%2F7057d541-b255-4cb8-f3c6-711facde02da.mp4