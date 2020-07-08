All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3617 JAMISON STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3617 JAMISON STREET NE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

3617 JAMISON STREET NE

3617 Jamison Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3617 Jamison Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this amazing end unit townhouse in the heart of all Washington DC has to offer! Fully available for rent as partially furnished or unfurnished. Shows like a model! Main entry features foyer, den / family room, rear loading 2 car garage. Upper level is open concept with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. The kitchen features granite countertops, huge center island with pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, pantry and gas stove. Upper level to the bedrooms feature a huge master bedroom, master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with ample space and lots of natural light. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The top floor features a loft, full bathroom and rooftop deck - great for entertaining! Recess lighting throughout. Easy access to Route 295, Route 50, Route 495, downtown DC, Maryland and Virginia. Dakota Crossing Shopping center features Costco, Lowes, Starbucks and many more! This one has it all! Owner will consider partially furnished at $3950 or unfurnished at $3700. Application fee is $50 per adult. No pets. No smoking. Credit score min 700, excellent landlord history with no prior evictions. Virtual tour available: https://houselens-enterprise-editors-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/enterpriseuploads%2F7057d541-b255-4cb8-f3c6-711facde02da.mp4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have any available units?
3617 JAMISON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have?
Some of 3617 JAMISON STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 JAMISON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3617 JAMISON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 JAMISON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 JAMISON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 JAMISON STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University