3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW

Beautiful and spacious Colonial located only 1.5 blocks from Connecticut Avenue shops & restaurants. The house has been renovated throughout, with a gourmet kitchen including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 6-burner gas stove & double wall ovens, all by Wolf, and Krion countertops by Porcelanosa. An audio system allows music enthusiasts to enjoy their playlists throughout the house, inside and outside. While outside, enjoy the view of the pool from the balcony or the downstair patio by the fire pit. The owners will provide maintenance of the pool, irrigation system, HVAC & landscaping. The backyard is fully fenced in and private. One attached garage parking space conveys.