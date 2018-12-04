All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW

3614 Livingston Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Chevy Chase-DC
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3614 Livingston Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious Colonial located only 1.5 blocks from Connecticut Avenue shops & restaurants. The house has been renovated throughout, with a gourmet kitchen including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 6-burner gas stove & double wall ovens, all by Wolf, and Krion countertops by Porcelanosa. An audio system allows music enthusiasts to enjoy their playlists throughout the house, inside and outside. While outside, enjoy the view of the pool from the balcony or the downstair patio by the fire pit. The owners will provide maintenance of the pool, irrigation system, HVAC & landscaping. The backyard is fully fenced in and private. One attached garage parking space conveys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have any available units?
3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have?
Some of 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW does offer parking.
Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have a pool?
Yes, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW has a pool.
Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 LIVINGSTON ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
