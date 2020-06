Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This house has been meticulously maintained, looks like a model home. It features hardwood floors in all four levels, gourmet kitchen granite countertops, SS appliances, Double oven, and much more. Plenty of natural light in every space with Southern exposure. Great location, minutes to Downtown and easy access to major highways. Walking distance to shopping, groceries and restaurants. Owners are flexible for the dates needed. Prefer a long term lease, but at least 12 months.