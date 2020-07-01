All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE
3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE

3600 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Alluring 3 bedroom at Dakota Crossing - Located at Dakota Crossing in the Fort Lincoln community of NE is this stylish four level 3 bed room/3.5 bath home with an open floor plan and bonus office/den area. Featured within this home are modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, stylish lighting, washer/dryer, walk in closets, hardwood floors, spacious deck, an ADT security system, one car garage and driveway.

This furnished home is conveniently located near the B8 and H6 bus routes which lead to the red line. Within this neighborhood is a community pool, park and recreation center in addition to a host of shopping and dining areas such as Costco, Loews, Chipotle, Chickfila, Marshalls and Starbucks. In close proximity to this home is dining and entertainment in Ivy City and the H St neighborhoods. Easy access to route 50, I-295 and the BAltimore Washington Parkway.

This property is renting for $3,600 and is offered fully furnished. Renting unfurnished is an option. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water.

To schedule a viewing contact our office at 202 462 5106 ext 1013 or 1016.

Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates, Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
www.klproperties.com
(202) 462-5106

(RLNE5654169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have any available units?
3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have?
Some of 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE has a pool.
Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

