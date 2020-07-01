3600 Fort Lincoln Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Alluring 3 bedroom at Dakota Crossing - Located at Dakota Crossing in the Fort Lincoln community of NE is this stylish four level 3 bed room/3.5 bath home with an open floor plan and bonus office/den area. Featured within this home are modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, stylish lighting, washer/dryer, walk in closets, hardwood floors, spacious deck, an ADT security system, one car garage and driveway.



This furnished home is conveniently located near the B8 and H6 bus routes which lead to the red line. Within this neighborhood is a community pool, park and recreation center in addition to a host of shopping and dining areas such as Costco, Loews, Chipotle, Chickfila, Marshalls and Starbucks. In close proximity to this home is dining and entertainment in Ivy City and the H St neighborhoods. Easy access to route 50, I-295 and the BAltimore Washington Parkway.



This property is renting for $3,600 and is offered fully furnished. Renting unfurnished is an option. The tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water.



To schedule a viewing contact our office at 202 462 5106 ext 1013 or 1016.



Professionally Managed by:

KL Associates, Inc.

1350 Wallach Place, NW

Washington, DC 20009

www.klproperties.com

(202) 462-5106



(RLNE5654169)