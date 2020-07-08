3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt

Amenities

Spacious Basement Studio Apartment in Cleveland Park North! - Welcome to your fully finished basement, studio apartment in the Cleveland Park North neighborhood of Washington D.C. Walk through your separate, back entrance into your newly renovated spacious, open floor plan. Turn left into your kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range stove and microwave. Keep going into your bathroom with separate areas for the large new vanity and full shower and bathtub.



Situated in an amazing location you are within a few minutes walk to public transportation, equidistant between the Tenleytown and Van Ness Metro stations on the Red Line. You are just 2 blocks away from Connecticut Avenue and its long list of restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and grocery stores. For the exercise enthusiast you are nearby Gold's Gym and access to both Fort Reno and Rock Creek Park. American University is also right around the corner.



The property also contains washer and dryer, central air and street parking. Utilities included.



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. If you are concerned about viewing the property in person, please take a look at the newly added virtual tour.



Lease Terms:



- 12-month minimum lease

- No smoking inside the home

- Sorry, no pets

- Utilities included

- Shared use of backyard

- Shared use of garage for storage of one locked bicycle



***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.



