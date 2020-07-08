All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt

3527 Albemarle Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3527 Albemarle Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Basement Studio Apartment in Cleveland Park North! - Welcome to your fully finished basement, studio apartment in the Cleveland Park North neighborhood of Washington D.C. Walk through your separate, back entrance into your newly renovated spacious, open floor plan. Turn left into your kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range stove and microwave. Keep going into your bathroom with separate areas for the large new vanity and full shower and bathtub.

Situated in an amazing location you are within a few minutes walk to public transportation, equidistant between the Tenleytown and Van Ness Metro stations on the Red Line. You are just 2 blocks away from Connecticut Avenue and its long list of restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and grocery stores. For the exercise enthusiast you are nearby Gold's Gym and access to both Fort Reno and Rock Creek Park. American University is also right around the corner.

The property also contains washer and dryer, central air and street parking. Utilities included.

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing. If you are concerned about viewing the property in person, please take a look at the newly added virtual tour.

Lease Terms:

- 12-month minimum lease
- No smoking inside the home
- Sorry, no pets
- Utilities included
- Shared use of backyard
- Shared use of garage for storage of one locked bicycle

***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3472282)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have any available units?
3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have?
Some of 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt pet-friendly?
No, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt offer parking?
Yes, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt offers parking.
Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have a pool?
No, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have accessible units?
No, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 Albemarle St NW - Basement Apt has units with dishwashers.

