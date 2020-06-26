3514 13TH STREET NW

Amenities

Incredible, light-filled 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the Linnea. Pets are allowed. A newly developed luxury building in the heart of Columbia Heights! The building is secure and monitored, with exceptional soundproofing construction, Verizon Fios broadband already installed. The unit features white oak flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, LED lights & quartz countertops, and a convenient in-unit stacked washer/dryer. Both bedrooms feature balconies and the master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, along with an ensuite full bath with double vanities. The monthly rent includes water and gas. With a 95-point WalkScore, it's located steps from the metro, all the amenities of 14th St, numerous restaurants, nightlife, and convenient shopping including Target & Best Buy. Good credit required.