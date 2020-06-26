All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

3514 13TH STREET NW

3514 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3514 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible, light-filled 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the Linnea. Pets are allowed. A newly developed luxury building in the heart of Columbia Heights! The building is secure and monitored, with exceptional soundproofing construction, Verizon Fios broadband already installed. The unit features white oak flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, LED lights & quartz countertops, and a convenient in-unit stacked washer/dryer. Both bedrooms feature balconies and the master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, along with an ensuite full bath with double vanities. The monthly rent includes water and gas. With a 95-point WalkScore, it's located steps from the metro, all the amenities of 14th St, numerous restaurants, nightlife, and convenient shopping including Target & Best Buy. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
3514 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3514 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3514 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 13TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3514 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3514 13TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3514 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3514 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3514 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3514 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

