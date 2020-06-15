3472 SUMMIT COURT NE

Amenities

FORT LINCOLN RENTAL: This 2 BR (one-level) Townhome is LIGHT-FILLED, Rare Find -- FOR RENT in Fort Lincoln NE DC: This is a uniquely designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious townhome. WILL NOT LAST!! Entertain in the sun-filled living room with skylight, exposed brick wall, fireplace, newly installed carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Enjoy many scrumptuous meals in this standard kitchen that features an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, exhaust fan, newly installed ceramic tile floors, formica countertops with plenty of cabinets. If closet space is what you need, this one has a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom, has decent closet space in the second bedroom, and another nice sized coat closet at the living room area. As a bonus, there is a balcony just off of the Master Bedroom for those moments when you just simply want to relax. Plenty of stores, grocer, shops and busline. Please remove shoes. Minutes to Costco, Loew's, Stores, Shops, 295, 50, 495 and downtown DC. HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME. Available April 16, 2020.