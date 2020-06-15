All apartments in Washington
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE

3472 Summit Court Northeast · (202) 309-5318
Location

3472 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3472 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
FORT LINCOLN RENTAL: This 2 BR (one-level) Townhome is LIGHT-FILLED, Rare Find -- FOR RENT in Fort Lincoln NE DC: This is a uniquely designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious townhome. WILL NOT LAST!! Entertain in the sun-filled living room with skylight, exposed brick wall, fireplace, newly installed carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Enjoy many scrumptuous meals in this standard kitchen that features an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, exhaust fan, newly installed ceramic tile floors, formica countertops with plenty of cabinets. If closet space is what you need, this one has a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom, has decent closet space in the second bedroom, and another nice sized coat closet at the living room area. As a bonus, there is a balcony just off of the Master Bedroom for those moments when you just simply want to relax. Plenty of stores, grocer, shops and busline. Please remove shoes. Minutes to Costco, Loew's, Stores, Shops, 295, 50, 495 and downtown DC. HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME. Available April 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have any available units?
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have?
Some of 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE currently offering any rent specials?
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE pet-friendly?
No, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE offer parking?
No, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE does not offer parking.
Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have a pool?
No, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE does not have a pool.
Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have accessible units?
No, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3472 SUMMIT COURT NE has units with dishwashers.
