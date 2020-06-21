All apartments in Washington
3454 Summit Ct NE

3454 Summit Court Northeast · (202) 540-8038
Location

3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3454 Summit Ct NE · Avail. Jul 8

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1379 sqft

Amenities

3454 Summit Ct NE Available 07/08/20 Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space. Upon entering this home, there is a large living room and dining area with great light and hardwood floors. With a sliding door at the end of the room, there is a small patio area perfect to host friends or have your morning coffee. The dining area seamlessly transitions into a well-stocked galley kitchen featuring wood cabinets and stone countertops. Moving through the house, there are two well-sized bedrooms that have great light and room for additional furniture such as a desk or reading chair. Both bedrooms are located near the hall bathroom. The in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.

Fort Lincoln is a quaint neighborhood that provides a wonderful place to unwind without being far from all the things you need. Catch a Monroe St. bus to the Brookland Metro Station, or head down Rhode Island Avenue which makes commuting a breeze. Check out DC Brau with friends, one of DC most popular breweries. With Dakoda Crossing Shopping Center (Lowes, Cosco, and much more) right across the street, you will have everything you need at your fingertips! Take walks in the Fort Lincoln Park, swim at the Theodore Hagans Cultural Center, or bike along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, so many ways to enjoy the outdoors!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. One off-street parking spot is included in rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Smoke-free home! Sorry, no pets!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Summit Ct NE have any available units?
3454 Summit Ct NE has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 Summit Ct NE have?
Some of 3454 Summit Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 Summit Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Summit Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Summit Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 3454 Summit Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3454 Summit Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 3454 Summit Ct NE does offer parking.
Does 3454 Summit Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3454 Summit Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Summit Ct NE have a pool?
Yes, 3454 Summit Ct NE has a pool.
Does 3454 Summit Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 3454 Summit Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Summit Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 Summit Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
