Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

3454 Summit Ct NE Available 07/08/20 Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space. Upon entering this home, there is a large living room and dining area with great light and hardwood floors. With a sliding door at the end of the room, there is a small patio area perfect to host friends or have your morning coffee. The dining area seamlessly transitions into a well-stocked galley kitchen featuring wood cabinets and stone countertops. Moving through the house, there are two well-sized bedrooms that have great light and room for additional furniture such as a desk or reading chair. Both bedrooms are located near the hall bathroom. The in-unit washer/dryer rounds out the space.



Fort Lincoln is a quaint neighborhood that provides a wonderful place to unwind without being far from all the things you need. Catch a Monroe St. bus to the Brookland Metro Station, or head down Rhode Island Avenue which makes commuting a breeze. Check out DC Brau with friends, one of DC most popular breweries. With Dakoda Crossing Shopping Center (Lowes, Cosco, and much more) right across the street, you will have everything you need at your fingertips! Take walks in the Fort Lincoln Park, swim at the Theodore Hagans Cultural Center, or bike along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, so many ways to enjoy the outdoors!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. One off-street parking spot is included in rent. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Smoke-free home! Sorry, no pets!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839975)