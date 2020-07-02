3403 FESSENDEN ST NW

Amenities

This is it! Renovated and restored. Shows like a dream and located in the super desirable Forest Hills neighborhood. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath up plus finished attic. 3.5 total baths. Clean, Clean, Clean!! Replacement windows and doors, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen. Easy parking with 2 car garage and easy street parking. Less than a mile to Van Ness metro. Near Politics and Prose, The Avenue Restaurants, Rock Creek Park and more. Available immediately. Lawn care is included in rent. No marijuana growing or consumption on property.