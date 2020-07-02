All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:26 AM

3403 FESSENDEN ST NW

3403 Fessenden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Fessenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is it! Renovated and restored. Shows like a dream and located in the super desirable Forest Hills neighborhood. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath up plus finished attic. 3.5 total baths. Clean, Clean, Clean!! Replacement windows and doors, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen. Easy parking with 2 car garage and easy street parking. Less than a mile to Van Ness metro. Near Politics and Prose, The Avenue Restaurants, Rock Creek Park and more. Available immediately. Lawn care is included in rent. No marijuana growing or consumption on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have any available units?
3403 FESSENDEN ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3403 FESSENDEN ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW offers parking.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have a pool?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 FESSENDEN ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.

