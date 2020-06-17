338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW

338 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011 Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
FOR RENT**BEAUTIFUL DETACHED HOME **3BR 2BA** IN THE ESTABLISHED BRIGHTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD>> HARDWOOD FLOORS **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *GRANITE COUNTER TOPS** CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM FLOORING ***HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LIVING ROOM AND BR *** BRICK FIREPLACE * FINISHED BASEMENT**FRONT PORCH*** OFF STREET PARKING ***WALKING DISTANCE FROM METRO **GEORGIA AVE**GROCERY STORES AND SHOPS. SHOWS WELL ****GARAGE DOES NOT CONVEY AS PART OF RENTAL** RENTERS MAY USE DRIVEWAY**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
