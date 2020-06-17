All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:43 AM

338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW

338 Quackenbos Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Brightwood - Manor Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

338 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT**BEAUTIFUL DETACHED HOME **3BR 2BA** IN THE ESTABLISHED BRIGHTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD>> HARDWOOD FLOORS **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES *GRANITE COUNTER TOPS** CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM FLOORING ***HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LIVING ROOM AND BR *** BRICK FIREPLACE * FINISHED BASEMENT**FRONT PORCH*** OFF STREET PARKING ***WALKING DISTANCE FROM METRO **GEORGIA AVE**GROCERY STORES AND SHOPS. SHOWS WELL ****GARAGE DOES NOT CONVEY AS PART OF RENTAL** RENTERS MAY USE DRIVEWAY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have any available units?
338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have?
Some of 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW offers parking.
Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have a pool?
No, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 QUACKENBOS STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
