335 8th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed house on The Hill - Property Id: 110537



FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED that is the question! This beautiful three bedroom house is beautifully finished. Open plan living, dining room and chefs kitchen leading out to the patio at the back with a large pizza oven. Perfect for those chefs among us. Large master bedroom with large built in closets and en-suite bathroom, 2 smaller bedrooms, plus a second bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a bar and full bathroom. You really must see this house to appreciate all it has to offer. Available immediately. The pizza oven can not be removed. All applications are professionally referenced and credit checked $50pp. Pets are case by case basis. Pet rent applies.

No Dogs Allowed



