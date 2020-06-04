All apartments in Washington
335 8th Street NE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

335 8th Street NE

335 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

335 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed house on The Hill - Property Id: 110537

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED that is the question! This beautiful three bedroom house is beautifully finished. Open plan living, dining room and chefs kitchen leading out to the patio at the back with a large pizza oven. Perfect for those chefs among us. Large master bedroom with large built in closets and en-suite bathroom, 2 smaller bedrooms, plus a second bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a bar and full bathroom. You really must see this house to appreciate all it has to offer. Available immediately. The pizza oven can not be removed. All applications are professionally referenced and credit checked $50pp. Pets are case by case basis. Pet rent applies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110537
Property Id 110537

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4803851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

