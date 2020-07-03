All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3346 TENNYSON STREET NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

3346 TENNYSON STREET NW

3346 Tennyson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3346 Tennyson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this gorgeous 4 bedroom, three and one half bath colonial single family home located in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of NW Washington, DC.Enter the house off of a covered porch into a large formal foyer with half bath. To the left of the foyer is the living room (22x13) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. The door in the living room leads out onto a charming screened-in porch (15x8). The separate formal dining room is roomy (14x13) and also comes with lovely hardwood floors. The modernly renovated kitchen is located at the back of the house and includes a gas cook top, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. A breakfast nook (8x7) is also found in the kitchen. French doors in kitchen lead out onto a deck and a wonderfully maintained fenced-in back yard. Stairs in the foyer lead to the second level. The master bedroom is divided into a sitting area (11x10) and a sleeping area (14x15) along with a renovated full bath with double vanity and tile shower along with a walk-in closet. The second bedroom (14x11) has a sun room (14x10) attached to it that surveys the yard. Third bedroom (14x11) and a renovated full hall bath complete the second level. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. The finished attic includes an expansive carpeted fourth bedroom/family room (28x15). Stairs to the finished basement are located off the kitchen. Basement includes a large family room (21x15) full bath and large laundry room with second refrigerator. A convenient two car detached garage is located behind the house.To inquire, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have any available units?
3346 TENNYSON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have?
Some of 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3346 TENNYSON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 TENNYSON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University