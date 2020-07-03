3346 TENNYSON STREET NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come view this gorgeous 4 bedroom, three and one half bath colonial single family home located in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of NW Washington, DC.Enter the house off of a covered porch into a large formal foyer with half bath. To the left of the foyer is the living room (22x13) with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. The door in the living room leads out onto a charming screened-in porch (15x8). The separate formal dining room is roomy (14x13) and also comes with lovely hardwood floors. The modernly renovated kitchen is located at the back of the house and includes a gas cook top, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. A breakfast nook (8x7) is also found in the kitchen. French doors in kitchen lead out onto a deck and a wonderfully maintained fenced-in back yard. Stairs in the foyer lead to the second level. The master bedroom is divided into a sitting area (11x10) and a sleeping area (14x15) along with a renovated full bath with double vanity and tile shower along with a walk-in closet. The second bedroom (14x11) has a sun room (14x10) attached to it that surveys the yard. Third bedroom (14x11) and a renovated full hall bath complete the second level. All bedrooms have hardwood floors. The finished attic includes an expansive carpeted fourth bedroom/family room (28x15). Stairs to the finished basement are located off the kitchen. Basement includes a large family room (21x15) full bath and large laundry room with second refrigerator. A convenient two car detached garage is located behind the house.To inquire, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.