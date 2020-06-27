3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

Amenities

Light filled semi-detached Georgetown home with outdoor brick patio perfect for entertaining. Traditional main level floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room off updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Powder room on main level, ample storage and built-ins, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up, 1 bedroom with full bathroom on lower level. Lower level includes den/family room with wet bar & fireplace, plus rear access to patio. Short walking distance to Georgetown University, Wisconsin Avenue and M Street shops & restaurants.