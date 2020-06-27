All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

3342 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3342 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Light filled semi-detached Georgetown home with outdoor brick patio perfect for entertaining. Traditional main level floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room off updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Powder room on main level, ample storage and built-ins, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up, 1 bedroom with full bathroom on lower level. Lower level includes den/family room with wet bar & fireplace, plus rear access to patio. Short walking distance to Georgetown University, Wisconsin Avenue and M Street shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
