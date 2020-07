Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Live in the heart of H St Corridor. Steps away from restaurants, shops, and fun activities. This 2 bedroom comes with the bells whistles including gleaming hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops. Spacious open floor plan. Washer and dryer in unit and all utilities are included.