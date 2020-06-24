3317 Tennyson Street, NW

Amenities

Cavernous Colonial in Chevy Chase DC! All landscaping included in the rent! - Welcome to your cavernous colonial near the DC / Maryland line! The highlights of this home are its spaciousness with 4 finished levels, big open kitchen, deck, backyard and multitude of living spaces. Landscaping services are included in the rent!



As you enter into the main level you'll see your dining room and living room. After passing through you'll be struck by sunlight in the expansive open kitchen. Prepare delicious meals then eat them in the table space breakfast nook. Get some fresh air by walking out onto the deck that overlooks the backyard.



Go upstairs to see the first tranche of bedrooms including a renovated master suite with soaking tub and walk in closet. With 2 additional full bathrooms on this floor you don't have to worry about anyone else using you master bath!



Take another flight upstairs to look at the guest bedrooms and office/den with built in shelving and skylights. The new bathroom on this level is something special too.



The basement offers another family room and area to congregate as well as laundry room and entrance off the driveway.



This is a great house. Come see for yourself. To schedule a visit email Scott Goldberg by submitting an online request or emailing Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Resident responsible for water, gas, electric

No smoking

Sorry, no pets



