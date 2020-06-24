All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

3317 Tennyson Street, NW

3317 Tennyson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Tennyson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Cavernous Colonial in Chevy Chase DC! All landscaping included in the rent! - Welcome to your cavernous colonial near the DC / Maryland line! The highlights of this home are its spaciousness with 4 finished levels, big open kitchen, deck, backyard and multitude of living spaces. Landscaping services are included in the rent!

As you enter into the main level you'll see your dining room and living room. After passing through you'll be struck by sunlight in the expansive open kitchen. Prepare delicious meals then eat them in the table space breakfast nook. Get some fresh air by walking out onto the deck that overlooks the backyard.

Go upstairs to see the first tranche of bedrooms including a renovated master suite with soaking tub and walk in closet. With 2 additional full bathrooms on this floor you don't have to worry about anyone else using you master bath!

Take another flight upstairs to look at the guest bedrooms and office/den with built in shelving and skylights. The new bathroom on this level is something special too.

The basement offers another family room and area to congregate as well as laundry room and entrance off the driveway.

This is a great house. Come see for yourself. To schedule a visit email Scott Goldberg by submitting an online request or emailing Scott@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric
No smoking
Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have any available units?
3317 Tennyson Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have?
Some of 3317 Tennyson Street, NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Tennyson Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Tennyson Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Tennyson Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW offer parking?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have a pool?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Tennyson Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Tennyson Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
