All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3315 DENT PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3315 DENT PLACE NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3315 DENT PLACE NW

3315 Dent Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3315 Dent Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable, updated END-unit Georgetown gem with 2-car off-street parking! Vacant and available NOW. Delightful white and black kitchen with flow to patio and deep, fenced backyard. Wood floors. Powder room on the main floor. Two bedrooms upstairs, including master bedroom with en suite bathroom . Basement has family room, bathroom plus a study or possible 3rd bedroom. Centrally located between Q Street NW and Reservoir Rd NW, 33rd St NW and 34th St NW. Near Georgetown University, Hospital, Wisconsin Ave and M St amenities. Zip to Potomac Riverfront, Key Bridge, and quick routes to Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have any available units?
3315 DENT PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have?
Some of 3315 DENT PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 DENT PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3315 DENT PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 DENT PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3315 DENT PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3315 DENT PLACE NW does offer parking.
Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 DENT PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3315 DENT PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3315 DENT PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 DENT PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 DENT PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University