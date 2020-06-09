3315 DENT PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Desirable, updated END-unit Georgetown gem with 2-car off-street parking! Vacant and available NOW. Delightful white and black kitchen with flow to patio and deep, fenced backyard. Wood floors. Powder room on the main floor. Two bedrooms upstairs, including master bedroom with en suite bathroom . Basement has family room, bathroom plus a study or possible 3rd bedroom. Centrally located between Q Street NW and Reservoir Rd NW, 33rd St NW and 34th St NW. Near Georgetown University, Hospital, Wisconsin Ave and M St amenities. Zip to Potomac Riverfront, Key Bridge, and quick routes to Virginia.