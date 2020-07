Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled home. New Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, gorgeous counter tops and lots of natural light throughout. 5 bedroom home with 4.5 baths with an adorable front porch and white picket fence. Premium lot with off street parking. Great location in Brookland! Metro station is on the Red Line, and you can bike the 8 mile, paved Metropolitan Branch Trail between Union Station and downtown Silver Spring.