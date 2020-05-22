3300 17th St NE

Amenities
Charm-filled 3 bedroom 3 baths, corner lot home for rent in Brookland. Fully finished basement and additional loft area perfect for 4th bedroom or secondary living space. Freshly painted throughout. Close to Monroe Street Markets, local restaurants, and grocery!
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
- Pet-Friendly
-Wrap-around porch
- 6-12 month lease options available
- Sunlight backyard, perfect for gardening
- Fully finished basement
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Off Street Parking
Available now!
(RLNE5182230)