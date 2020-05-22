All apartments in Washington
3300 17th St NE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

3300 17th St NE

3300 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3300 17th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charm-filled 3 bedroom 3 baths, corner lot home for rent in Brookland. Fully finished basement and additional loft area perfect for 4th bedroom or secondary living space. Freshly painted throughout. Close to Monroe Street Markets, local restaurants, and grocery!
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
- Pet-Friendly
-Wrap-around porch
- 6-12 month lease options available
- Sunlight backyard, perfect for gardening
- Fully finished basement
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Off Street Parking
Available now!

(RLNE5182230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 17th St NE have any available units?
3300 17th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 17th St NE have?
Some of 3300 17th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 17th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 17th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 17th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 17th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3300 17th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3300 17th St NE offers parking.
Does 3300 17th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 17th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 17th St NE have a pool?
No, 3300 17th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 17th St NE have accessible units?
No, 3300 17th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 17th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 17th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

