Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful Stadium Armory recently renovated and furnished basement with kitchenette! Spacious living room and full bath, private entrance and parking spot. Utilities included. Excellent access to the city and MD via 295 and into VA via 695/395.Just a few blocks to Lincoln Park and Union Station Metro. Available 05/25