3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW

Classic Colonial on one of the best streets in the Barnaby Woods section of Chevy Chase, DC. Entry foyer with coat closet, living room with fireplace, dining room, renovated kitchen with white quartz counters and grey cabinets, powder room and door to the lovely screened porch and rear deck. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fixed stairs from the hall lead to the attic 4th bedroom or office. The walk out lower level has been fully renovated to include a rec room, the 2nd full bath, abundant storage and laundry center. Fully fenced, level rear yard with alley access. 24 month rental up to 36 months. Pets on case by case basis. Available 8/1.