All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW

3270 Worthington Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3270 Worthington Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Colonial on one of the best streets in the Barnaby Woods section of Chevy Chase, DC. Entry foyer with coat closet, living room with fireplace, dining room, renovated kitchen with white quartz counters and grey cabinets, powder room and door to the lovely screened porch and rear deck. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fixed stairs from the hall lead to the attic 4th bedroom or office. The walk out lower level has been fully renovated to include a rec room, the 2nd full bath, abundant storage and laundry center. Fully fenced, level rear yard with alley access. 24 month rental up to 36 months. Pets on case by case basis. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have any available units?
3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have?
Some of 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW offers parking.
Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have a pool?
No, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3270 WORTHINGTON ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University