3267 N Street, NW #2

Amenities
Beautiful Georgetown Multi-Level Condo in Historic Row House 3 Bedroom - Furnished - Georgetown Historic Row House Multi-Level Condo. Built-in 1870. 1,243 sqft. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom available in Georgetown (corner of 33rd and N Streets, NW). Partially furnished comes with a large dining set, sofa, chairs in the great room. The main floor offers 1 1/2 baths with 2 bedrooms, one with a full bed and the other with two full-size beds. The lower level has two full-size beds with a full bath. Steps from Georgetown University and the Kennedy Home.
Don't miss this amazing opportunity! This unit boasts high ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood floors, central AC, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, top of the line appliances, and much more!
Pets are accepted by a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.
Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and cable. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In Fee $300 due at lease signing. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent.
Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500
(RLNE5446120)