All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3267 N Street, NW #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3267 N Street, NW #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3267 N Street, NW #2

3267 N Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3267 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3267 N Street, NW #2 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Georgetown Multi-Level Condo in Historic Row House 3 Bedroom - Furnished - Georgetown Historic Row House Multi-Level Condo. Built-in 1870. 1,243 sqft. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom available in Georgetown (corner of 33rd and N Streets, NW). Partially furnished comes with a large dining set, sofa, chairs in the great room. The main floor offers 1 1/2 baths with 2 bedrooms, one with a full bed and the other with two full-size beds. The lower level has two full-size beds with a full bath. Steps from Georgetown University and the Kennedy Home.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! This unit boasts high ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood floors, central AC, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, top of the line appliances, and much more!

Pets are accepted by a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and cable. One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In Fee $300 due at lease signing. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and safe tours. (202) 338-0500

(RLNE5446120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have any available units?
3267 N Street, NW #2 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have?
Some of 3267 N Street, NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3267 N Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3267 N Street, NW #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3267 N Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3267 N Street, NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 offer parking?
No, 3267 N Street, NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3267 N Street, NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 3267 N Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 3267 N Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3267 N Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3267 N Street, NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3267 N Street, NW #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity