Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3240 Grace Street NW Available 06/20/20 Georgetown Living with a Modern Twist! Garage Parking Included! - Welcome to Georgetown perfection. Hardwood flooring, an open-concept layout, and modern accents create a sense of refinement, while the exposed brick wall provides some edge--culminating in a trendy, cosmopolitan feel. With 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 1100 square feet, there's enough space to truly kick-start your life in the District!



Entering the home, you'll find a spacious living area that leads to the kitchen - featuring stainless steel appliances along with a full bathroom located on the 1st floor. Additional attic space is accessible from here as well. Heading upstairs, there are two bedrooms sharing a modern full bath, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer.



Location, location, location...this place has got it! It's only steps from all of the shops on M Street, but here's the best part: it's on a quiet side street located just a block away. This is a rare opportunity to have a quiet sanctuary while also being right by the pulse of DC. The home comes with a parking spot in the garage, so you can skip the hassle of city parking.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity only and a move-in fee to the building of $600. Building amenities include a pool pass as well as a garage parking spot included in the monthly rent. Pets under 50 lbs welcome!



