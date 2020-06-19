All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3240 Grace Street NW

3240 Grace Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Grace Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3240 Grace Street NW Available 06/20/20 Georgetown Living with a Modern Twist! Garage Parking Included! - Welcome to Georgetown perfection. Hardwood flooring, an open-concept layout, and modern accents create a sense of refinement, while the exposed brick wall provides some edge--culminating in a trendy, cosmopolitan feel. With 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 1100 square feet, there's enough space to truly kick-start your life in the District!

Entering the home, you'll find a spacious living area that leads to the kitchen - featuring stainless steel appliances along with a full bathroom located on the 1st floor. Additional attic space is accessible from here as well. Heading upstairs, there are two bedrooms sharing a modern full bath, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer.

Location, location, location...this place has got it! It's only steps from all of the shops on M Street, but here's the best part: it's on a quiet side street located just a block away. This is a rare opportunity to have a quiet sanctuary while also being right by the pulse of DC. The home comes with a parking spot in the garage, so you can skip the hassle of city parking.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity only and a move-in fee to the building of $600. Building amenities include a pool pass as well as a garage parking spot included in the monthly rent. Pets under 50 lbs welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4487362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Grace Street NW have any available units?
3240 Grace Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Grace Street NW have?
Some of 3240 Grace Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Grace Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Grace Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Grace Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 Grace Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 3240 Grace Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Grace Street NW does offer parking.
Does 3240 Grace Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Grace Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Grace Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Grace Street NW has a pool.
Does 3240 Grace Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3240 Grace Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Grace Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Grace Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
