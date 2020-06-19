Amenities
3240 Grace Street NW Available 06/20/20 Georgetown Living with a Modern Twist! Garage Parking Included! - Welcome to Georgetown perfection. Hardwood flooring, an open-concept layout, and modern accents create a sense of refinement, while the exposed brick wall provides some edge--culminating in a trendy, cosmopolitan feel. With 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and over 1100 square feet, there's enough space to truly kick-start your life in the District!
Entering the home, you'll find a spacious living area that leads to the kitchen - featuring stainless steel appliances along with a full bathroom located on the 1st floor. Additional attic space is accessible from here as well. Heading upstairs, there are two bedrooms sharing a modern full bath, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer.
Location, location, location...this place has got it! It's only steps from all of the shops on M Street, but here's the best part: it's on a quiet side street located just a block away. This is a rare opportunity to have a quiet sanctuary while also being right by the pulse of DC. The home comes with a parking spot in the garage, so you can skip the hassle of city parking.
A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity only and a move-in fee to the building of $600. Building amenities include a pool pass as well as a garage parking spot included in the monthly rent. Pets under 50 lbs welcome!
