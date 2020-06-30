All apartments in Washington
3225 SUTTON PLACE NW
3225 SUTTON PLACE NW

3225 Sutton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Enter the townhouse off of a shared porch into a small foyer. Living room/dining room combination (21x14) includes mantled fireplace with built-in bookshelves on either side of the fireplace along with parquet hardwood floors. Large updated kitchen includes electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal along with a breakfast counter for two stools and new cabinets with shining marble counters. Half bath located just off foyer. Both large bedrooms are on the upper level. Master bedroom (13x13) includes full bath and parquet hardwood floors. Second bedroom (11x15) also has parquet flooring and includes a full bath.Tenant pays water and electric. Two parking spaces are included in the rent. The Sutton complex features a swimming pool, tennis courts and a security gate. No Pets, please.Please call WMS at 240 383 3158 to set up a showing at this property.Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3225 SUTTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3225 SUTTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW has a pool.
Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 SUTTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

