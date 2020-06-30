3225 SUTTON PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Enter the townhouse off of a shared porch into a small foyer. Living room/dining room combination (21x14) includes mantled fireplace with built-in bookshelves on either side of the fireplace along with parquet hardwood floors. Large updated kitchen includes electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal along with a breakfast counter for two stools and new cabinets with shining marble counters. Half bath located just off foyer. Both large bedrooms are on the upper level. Master bedroom (13x13) includes full bath and parquet hardwood floors. Second bedroom (11x15) also has parquet flooring and includes a full bath.Tenant pays water and electric. Two parking spaces are included in the rent. The Sutton complex features a swimming pool, tennis courts and a security gate. No Pets, please.Please call WMS at 240 383 3158 to set up a showing at this property.Thank you!