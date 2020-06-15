3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

Amenities

Stately beauty in the middle of DC! This lovingly restored rowhouse in Mount Pleasant looks out over Rock Creek Park, with the National Zoo just steps beyond. Walk into an amazing, bright family room with lovely hardwood floors, fireplace, and coffered ceiling. Just beyond, a gourmet eat-in kitchen awaits, with high-end, stainless-steel appliances, marble counters, tile backsplash, large center island, and tons of cabinet space. The spacious master bedroom suite boasts a two-story ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, and tons of natural light; as well as a beautiful master bath with oversized rain shower and dual vanity. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level, both with walk-in closets and plenty of living space. The lower level has two bedrooms, both with separate private entrances, and can be converted to an in-law suite with open living space and kitchenette. Private off-street tandem parking is included. 10 min walk to Mount Pleasant restaurants, coffee shops and stores 15 minute walk to Cleveland Park Metro Station. 17 min walk to Columbia Heights Metro Station. 10 min to Georgetown, 10 min to Howard University, 15 min to Catholic University. ***Check out the Video Walk Through https://vimeo.com/419217954***