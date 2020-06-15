All apartments in Washington
3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:23 PM

3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

3221 Adams Mill Road Northwest · (703) 688-2635
Location

3221 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2969 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Stately beauty in the middle of DC! This lovingly restored rowhouse in Mount Pleasant looks out over Rock Creek Park, with the National Zoo just steps beyond. Walk into an amazing, bright family room with lovely hardwood floors, fireplace, and coffered ceiling. Just beyond, a gourmet eat-in kitchen awaits, with high-end, stainless-steel appliances, marble counters, tile backsplash, large center island, and tons of cabinet space. The spacious master bedroom suite boasts a two-story ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, and tons of natural light; as well as a beautiful master bath with oversized rain shower and dual vanity. There are two additional bedrooms on the upper level, both with walk-in closets and plenty of living space. The lower level has two bedrooms, both with separate private entrances, and can be converted to an in-law suite with open living space and kitchenette. Private off-street tandem parking is included. 10 min walk to Mount Pleasant restaurants, coffee shops and stores 15 minute walk to Cleveland Park Metro Station. 17 min walk to Columbia Heights Metro Station. 10 min to Georgetown, 10 min to Howard University, 15 min to Catholic University. ***Check out the Video Walk Through https://vimeo.com/419217954***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have any available units?
3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have?
Some of 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does offer parking.
Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
