Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

3215 12TH STREET NE

3215 12th Street Northeast · (240) 573-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3215 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 876 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This spacious, light filled, professionally managed, and well-located condo can be your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Prefer to drive? Enjoy the convenience of your own assigned parking space, and easy access to major highways and surface streets. Inside, find high end fixtures, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, all emitting a sense of style and luxury! Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 12TH STREET NE have any available units?
3215 12TH STREET NE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 12TH STREET NE have?
Some of 3215 12TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 12TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3215 12TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 12TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 12TH STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 3215 12TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3215 12TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3215 12TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 12TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 12TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3215 12TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3215 12TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3215 12TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 12TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 12TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
