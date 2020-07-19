3215 12TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious, light filled, professionally managed, and well-located condo can be your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Prefer to drive? Enjoy the convenience of your own assigned parking space, and easy access to major highways and surface streets. Inside, find high end fixtures, a gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring, all emitting a sense of style and luxury! Pet friendly!