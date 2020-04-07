317 T STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this very conveniently located and carefully restored Eckington row house! Gleaming hardwood floors, large windows, and classic finishings are found throughout the more than 1,000 square feet of living space. The first level boasts a formal living and dining room, a shiny recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and generous custom cabinetry, a half bath and laundry area/mud room. Head upstairs to the second level where you will find two spacious bedrooms, as well as a den/office area with additional closet storage. Those who enjoy outdoor space will love both a front and rear porch area, providing multiple options for relaxing, reading, and dining al fresco. Enjoy the benefits of urban living, with multiple grocery, hardware, and clothing stores, as well as dozens of restaurants/bars, and two metro stations all within a mile. Car commuters will appreciate easy access to downtown DC or suburban Maryland via New York Avenue or Rhode Island Avenue. No smokers and no pets, please.