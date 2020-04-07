All apartments in Washington
317 T STREET NE

317 T Street Northeast · (240) 573-5000
Location

317 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit UPPER · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this very conveniently located and carefully restored Eckington row house! Gleaming hardwood floors, large windows, and classic finishings are found throughout the more than 1,000 square feet of living space. The first level boasts a formal living and dining room, a shiny recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and generous custom cabinetry, a half bath and laundry area/mud room. Head upstairs to the second level where you will find two spacious bedrooms, as well as a den/office area with additional closet storage. Those who enjoy outdoor space will love both a front and rear porch area, providing multiple options for relaxing, reading, and dining al fresco. Enjoy the benefits of urban living, with multiple grocery, hardware, and clothing stores, as well as dozens of restaurants/bars, and two metro stations all within a mile. Car commuters will appreciate easy access to downtown DC or suburban Maryland via New York Avenue or Rhode Island Avenue. No smokers and no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 T STREET NE have any available units?
317 T STREET NE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 T STREET NE have?
Some of 317 T STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 T STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
317 T STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 T STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 317 T STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 317 T STREET NE offer parking?
No, 317 T STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 317 T STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 T STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 T STREET NE have a pool?
No, 317 T STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 317 T STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 317 T STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 T STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 T STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
