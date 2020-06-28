3150 19th Street NW #A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Welcome to this beautiful sunlit Mount Pleasant townhome with brand new updates and a lot of original detail! The property features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a den. Other highlights of the property include high ceilings, fine hardwood flooring, and classic wooden doors and window trimmings throughout. The backyard is professionally landscaped year round and its two car garage which can be negotiated on a case by case basis. This property is available August 15th and won't last long, check it out today! Please email Lukasiraola@gmail.com for more information.



(RLNE5019198)