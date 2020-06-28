All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

3150 19th Street NW #A

3150 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3150 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Welcome to this beautiful sunlit Mount Pleasant townhome with brand new updates and a lot of original detail! The property features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a den. Other highlights of the property include high ceilings, fine hardwood flooring, and classic wooden doors and window trimmings throughout. The backyard is professionally landscaped year round and its two car garage which can be negotiated on a case by case basis. This property is available August 15th and won't last long, check it out today! Please email Lukasiraola@gmail.com for more information.

(RLNE5019198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have any available units?
3150 19th Street NW #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3150 19th Street NW #A currently offering any rent specials?
3150 19th Street NW #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 19th Street NW #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 19th Street NW #A is pet friendly.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A offer parking?
Yes, 3150 19th Street NW #A offers parking.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 19th Street NW #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have a pool?
No, 3150 19th Street NW #A does not have a pool.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have accessible units?
No, 3150 19th Street NW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 19th Street NW #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 19th Street NW #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 19th Street NW #A does not have units with air conditioning.
