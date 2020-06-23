315 K Street SE

Amenities
Access controlled Building with Elevator, manager at front desk during business hours, Studio with Balcony in a beautiful and lively neighborhood, Gated Parking (additional rent), Pets Welcome (additional fee/deposit); Walk to 3 Metro Stations (Dupont Circle, U Street/Cordoza, Farragut West); 3 Grocery Stores (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods), Drugstores (CVS, Rite Aid), Nightlife, Parks (dog park across street, Meridian Hill Park, Dupont Circle); 3 Closets (coat and two long); Very good size kitchen: refrigerator w/water filter, electric range w/convection oven, dishwasher; upgrades/replacements with mutual tenant/landlord agreements; credit/background check, references; $300 move in fee. 1 year lease, but can discuss 6 month lease.