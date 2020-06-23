All apartments in Washington
315 K Street SE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

315 K Street SE

315 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

315 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
Access controlled Building with Elevator, manager at front desk during business hours, Studio with Balcony in a beautiful and lively neighborhood, Gated Parking (additional rent), Pets Welcome (additional fee/deposit); Walk to 3 Metro Stations (Dupont Circle, U Street/Cordoza, Farragut West); 3 Grocery Stores (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods), Drugstores (CVS, Rite Aid), Nightlife, Parks (dog park across street, Meridian Hill Park, Dupont Circle); 3 Closets (coat and two long); Very good size kitchen: refrigerator w/water filter, electric range w/convection oven, dishwasher; upgrades/replacements with mutual tenant/landlord agreements; credit/background check, references; $300 move in fee. 1 year lease, but can discuss 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 K Street SE have any available units?
315 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 K Street SE have?
Some of 315 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
315 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 K Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 K Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 315 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 315 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 315 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 315 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 315 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 315 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 K Street SE has units with dishwashers.
