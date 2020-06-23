315 K Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking

Access controlled Building with Elevator, manager at front desk during business hours, Studio with Balcony in a beautiful and lively neighborhood, Gated Parking (additional rent), Pets Welcome (additional fee/deposit); Walk to 3 Metro Stations (Dupont Circle, U Street/Cordoza, Farragut West); 3 Grocery Stores (Safeway, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods), Drugstores (CVS, Rite Aid), Nightlife, Parks (dog park across street, Meridian Hill Park, Dupont Circle); 3 Closets (coat and two long); Very good size kitchen: refrigerator w/water filter, electric range w/convection oven, dishwasher; upgrades/replacements with mutual tenant/landlord agreements; credit/background check, references; $300 move in fee. 1 year lease, but can discuss 6 month lease.