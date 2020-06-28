3142 O St NW

Amenities

3650/month for 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Georgetown rowhouse. Discount for two-year lease.

Federal-style row house/duplex near the corner of Wisconsin Ave and O Street. Can't beat the location - only steps to dozens of great restaurants shops bars C&O canal bike trails etc.

Second-floor unit. Fireplace in one of the bedrooms.

Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms 1 full bath

- Top floor unit

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Steps away from Georgetown Shops, Restaurants, and Grocery

-Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063647)