Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

3142 O St NW

3142 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3142 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3650/month for 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Georgetown rowhouse. Discount for two-year lease.
Federal-style row house/duplex near the corner of Wisconsin Ave and O Street. Can't beat the location - only steps to dozens of great restaurants shops bars C&O canal bike trails etc.
Second-floor unit. Fireplace in one of the bedrooms.
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms 1 full bath
- Top floor unit
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Steps away from Georgetown Shops, Restaurants, and Grocery
-Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 O St NW have any available units?
3142 O St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3142 O St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3142 O St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 O St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3142 O St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3142 O St NW offer parking?
No, 3142 O St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3142 O St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 O St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 O St NW have a pool?
No, 3142 O St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3142 O St NW have accessible units?
No, 3142 O St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 O St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 O St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3142 O St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3142 O St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
