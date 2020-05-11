All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE

3138 Westover Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Westover Drive Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey all brick single family home with amazing views of the city, a huge private lot yet near everything the city has to offer! 3 levels, newer double pane windows, brick all around and 3 patios with hardwood floors throughout, 2 stone fireplaces, one car garage, fully fenced and plenty of outdoor space to enjoy and entertain. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, dual zone hv/ac, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Well painted and close to 2,500 sq ft in pristine condition. Charming city home and shows pride of ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have any available units?
3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

