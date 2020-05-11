3138 WESTOVER DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Turnkey all brick single family home with amazing views of the city, a huge private lot yet near everything the city has to offer! 3 levels, newer double pane windows, brick all around and 3 patios with hardwood floors throughout, 2 stone fireplaces, one car garage, fully fenced and plenty of outdoor space to enjoy and entertain. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, dual zone hv/ac, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Well painted and close to 2,500 sq ft in pristine condition. Charming city home and shows pride of ownership.