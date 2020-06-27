All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 313 R STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
313 R STREET NW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

313 R STREET NW

313 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

313 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated entry level two bedroom, two bath condo in the heart of Shaw. The open living space is flooded with natural light through the front-facing windows. The kitchen features sleek light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and white granite countertops with a breakfast nook, offering a modern touch. The master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, custom built-ins, ensuite bath and access to the spacious deck and shared outdoor space. The additional bedroom and full bathroom complete this lower-level unit. The location can't be beat! Enjoy everything Shaw, Bloomingdale, U St. corridor, and Logan Circle have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 R STREET NW have any available units?
313 R STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 R STREET NW have?
Some of 313 R STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
313 R STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 313 R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 313 R STREET NW offer parking?
No, 313 R STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 313 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 R STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 313 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 313 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 313 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 313 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 R STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University