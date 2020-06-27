313 R STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely renovated entry level two bedroom, two bath condo in the heart of Shaw. The open living space is flooded with natural light through the front-facing windows. The kitchen features sleek light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and white granite countertops with a breakfast nook, offering a modern touch. The master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, custom built-ins, ensuite bath and access to the spacious deck and shared outdoor space. The additional bedroom and full bathroom complete this lower-level unit. The location can't be beat! Enjoy everything Shaw, Bloomingdale, U St. corridor, and Logan Circle have to offer.