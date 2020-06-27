313 R STREET NW

Amenities
Completely renovated entry level two bedroom, two bath condo in the heart of Shaw. The open living space is flooded with natural light through the front-facing windows. The kitchen features sleek light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and white granite countertops with a breakfast nook, offering a modern touch. The master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, custom built-ins, ensuite bath and access to the spacious deck and shared outdoor space. The additional bedroom and full bathroom complete this lower-level unit. The location can't be beat! Enjoy everything Shaw, Bloomingdale, U St. corridor, and Logan Circle have to offer.