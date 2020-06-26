3120 16th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c081e108f ---- Come view this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION and be the first person to experience The Ambrose at Columbia Heights! This apartment comes filled with brand new stainless steel appliances and a washer / dryer in your unit. Enjoy looking out over Mt. Pleasant and Columbia Heights from the wonderful rooftop deck of the Ambrose. We have studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms available starting October 1st. Contact us today! These will move fast! Utilities included in the rental rate!