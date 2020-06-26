All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3120 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3120 16th St
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:54 PM

3120 16th St

3120 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3120 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c081e108f ---- Come view this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION and be the first person to experience The Ambrose at Columbia Heights! This apartment comes filled with brand new stainless steel appliances and a washer / dryer in your unit. Enjoy looking out over Mt. Pleasant and Columbia Heights from the wonderful rooftop deck of the Ambrose. We have studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms available starting October 1st. Contact us today! These will move fast! Utilities included in the rental rate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 16th St have any available units?
3120 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 16th St have?
Some of 3120 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
3120 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 3120 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3120 16th St offer parking?
No, 3120 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 3120 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 16th St have a pool?
No, 3120 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 3120 16th St have accessible units?
No, 3120 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University