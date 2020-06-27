3119 Sherman Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite internet access key fob access pet friendly

Comfortable, bright, spacious, convenient 3 bedroom single-family home

located in Columbia Heights.



At Sherman and Irving, you are located 3 blocks (8 minutes'

walk) from the Columbia Heights Metro (green/yellow lines) with easy bus

access to downtown via bus 63 (stop is directly across the street), 64

(1 block away) and 70/79 (one block away), plus H1/H2/H3/H4/H8 (one

block away). You can be downtown (Metro Center) in 20 minutes by bus or

metro, or less by bike. You are located 3 blocks (8 minutes' walk) from

the Columbia Heights DC_USA shopping center (Target, Bestbuy, Marshalls) plus Cava, Chick-Fil-A, &Pizza, Starbucks, FedEx, TMobile, Giant Supermarket, drycleaning, and more. The Coup,

El Chucho, BadSaint, RedRocks, Wonderland Bar, Colony Club (coffee shop) the city's best pizzeria and more are even closer.



The House: a lovely, comfortable, one family home with plenty of space. It has gorgeous, refinished hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. It offers central air conditioning; both bedrooms, the dining room and living room have modern, cooling ceiling fans. The master bedroom has an enormous, Elfa modular closet system and track lighting, plus an adjacent, enclosed sun room/artist studio that can serve as a sitting room. A second bedroom upstairs enjoys spectacular, skyline views of Columbia

Heights and can serve as a TV room/home office/studio or children's

bedroom. The upstairs bathroom was just fully renovated/remodeled this

month and is modern and bright: enjoy a rainfall shower under the bright

sunlight afforded by an overhead skylight. Living room, dining room, and

kitchen are all clean and modern with large windows facing east and west

- morning sunrise and evening sunset both flood the place with gorgeous,

natural light and make the hardwood floors glow. The kitchen has

hardwood floors and all new, energy efficient appliances (large

refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove and sink disposal).

The finished basement boasts spotless wood floors and gorgeous, exposed brick. It makes a fantastic family/TV room, sitting area, or a master bedroom/guest suite and has a full bathroom with a brand new, modern shower.



The house is located on a slight hill: 26 steps in the front mean you

are well above street level, offering you greater privacy and protection. The finished back yard offers a sitting area in landscaped gardens. Front and back door offer modern, digital (keyless) entry.



Utilities: The place enjoys central air conditioning; quiet, efficient

gas-hot water heating; and solar electric. It stays cool in the summer

and warm/cozy in the winter. Heating, A/C, electricity, and high speed

Verizon FiOS internet are included - you pay only water. Everything is

working and turned on the second you move in; don't waste time getting

connected! Downstairs are a high quality washer and dryer for your

convenience. We take care of shoveling/de-icing the steps in the winter.



Parking: The house has safe, off-street parking for one vehicle, and

plenty of space to safely lock up bicycles.



Pets are welcome, with a deposit. No smoking. Available August 1st!