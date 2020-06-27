All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3119 Sherman Avenue Northwest
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

3119 Sherman Avenue Northwest

3119 Sherman Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Comfortable, bright, spacious, convenient 3 bedroom single-family home
located in Columbia Heights.

At Sherman and Irving, you are located 3 blocks (8 minutes'
walk) from the Columbia Heights Metro (green/yellow lines) with easy bus
access to downtown via bus 63 (stop is directly across the street), 64
(1 block away) and 70/79 (one block away), plus H1/H2/H3/H4/H8 (one
block away). You can be downtown (Metro Center) in 20 minutes by bus or
metro, or less by bike. You are located 3 blocks (8 minutes' walk) from
the Columbia Heights DC_USA shopping center (Target, Bestbuy, Marshalls) plus Cava, Chick-Fil-A, &Pizza, Starbucks, FedEx, TMobile, Giant Supermarket, drycleaning, and more. The Coup,
El Chucho, BadSaint, RedRocks, Wonderland Bar, Colony Club (coffee shop) the city's best pizzeria and more are even closer.

The House: a lovely, comfortable, one family home with plenty of space. It has gorgeous, refinished hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. It offers central air conditioning; both bedrooms, the dining room and living room have modern, cooling ceiling fans. The master bedroom has an enormous, Elfa modular closet system and track lighting, plus an adjacent, enclosed sun room/artist studio that can serve as a sitting room. A second bedroom upstairs enjoys spectacular, skyline views of Columbia
Heights and can serve as a TV room/home office/studio or children's
bedroom. The upstairs bathroom was just fully renovated/remodeled this
month and is modern and bright: enjoy a rainfall shower under the bright
sunlight afforded by an overhead skylight. Living room, dining room, and
kitchen are all clean and modern with large windows facing east and west
- morning sunrise and evening sunset both flood the place with gorgeous,
natural light and make the hardwood floors glow. The kitchen has
hardwood floors and all new, energy efficient appliances (large
refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove and sink disposal).
The finished basement boasts spotless wood floors and gorgeous, exposed brick. It makes a fantastic family/TV room, sitting area, or a master bedroom/guest suite and has a full bathroom with a brand new, modern shower.

The house is located on a slight hill: 26 steps in the front mean you
are well above street level, offering you greater privacy and protection. The finished back yard offers a sitting area in landscaped gardens. Front and back door offer modern, digital (keyless) entry.

Utilities: The place enjoys central air conditioning; quiet, efficient
gas-hot water heating; and solar electric. It stays cool in the summer
and warm/cozy in the winter. Heating, A/C, electricity, and high speed
Verizon FiOS internet are included - you pay only water. Everything is
working and turned on the second you move in; don't waste time getting
connected! Downstairs are a high quality washer and dryer for your
convenience. We take care of shoveling/de-icing the steps in the winter.

Parking: The house has safe, off-street parking for one vehicle, and
plenty of space to safely lock up bicycles.

Pets are welcome, with a deposit. No smoking. Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much should you be paying for rent?

